Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball vs. Maryland: Live score updates, how to watch

Maryland Terrapins vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
Maryland Terrapins vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
The Gazette

The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-5, 1-3) are 2-point underdogs Friday night as they host the No. 12-ranked Maryland Terrapins (13-2, 3-1) in Big Ten men’s basketball at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Maryland-Iowa essentials

Time: 6:01 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

RadioHawkeye Radio Network

Listen online: TuneIn

Preview: Iowa men's basketball needs home to be castle vs. Maryland

Glance: What to know about Maryland vs. Iowa men's basketball

 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Maryland-Iowa live updates

Click here if you are unable to view the live updates stream

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Maryland vs. Iowa men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, team info

Tyler Cook signs 10-day contract with Cleveland Cavaliers

Iowa men's basketball needs home to be castle vs. Maryland

At Kansas, Isaiah Moss has role reduced, winning increased

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Amy Klobuchar looking ahead to Democratic debate, caucus success

Wrapping up CES 2020 - anxiety, fear and cats

Cedar Rapids Rep. Running-Marquardt calls Joe Biden most electable, best prepared

University of Iowa associate dean appointed weeks after arrest

Ice, up to 8 inches of snow expected in weekend winter storm coming to Eastern Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.