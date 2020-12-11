Iowa State vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, game preview

What: Iowa State (1-1) at No. 3 Iowa (4-0) in men’s basketball

When/where: 8:07 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Jeff Levering, Robbie Hummel)

Live stream: Foxsports.com/live

Series: Iowa leads, 46-27

Last meeting: Iowa won last year in Ames, 84-68

Morning line: Iowa by 13

Cyclones data: This is Iowa State’s first game in nine days. It had its home game against DePaul Sunday canceled because DePaul had a COVID-19 issue. The Cyclones beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 80-63, and lost to South Dakota State, 71-68.

• Senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands leads ISU with a 14.5-point average. He has played against Iowa five times, four at Illinois and last year for DePaul when he scored 17 points in the Blue Demons’ 93-78 win at Carver. He is 20-of-43 in 3-point shooting against the Hawkeyes.

• Three other Cyclone starters are transfers. Javan Johnson, who came from Troy, is averaging 10.5 points and 6.5 assists.

• Freshman 7-footer Xavier Foster of Oskaloosa has played nine minutes.

• Solomon Young is ISU’s tallest starter at 6-foot-8.

• Iowa State’s next game is Dec. 15 in Ames against Kansas State.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is averaging 98.0 points per game.

• The Hawkeyes’ 17 3-pointers in their 93-80 win over North Carolina Tuesday tied the most by a team in the 21-year history of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

• Iowa has scored at least 93 points in each of its first four games for the first time.

• Hawkeye center Luka Garza leads the nation in scoring with 29.5 points per game. He also is averaging 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots.

• CJ Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp are shooting 58.8 and 57.9 percent from 3-point range, respectively. No other major-conference team has two players over 50 percent with at least 10 3s made.

• Iowa State has won seven of the last 11 games in this series, but Iowa has won the last two.

• The Hawkeyes make a quick return to the court after this game, hosting 0-4 Northern Illinois Sunday at 1 p.m. Next is their awaited clash with No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 19 in Sioux Falls, S.D.