Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa State vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, game preview

ISU's Jalen Coleman-Lands is no stranger to Hawkeyes

Iowa State forward Solomon Young is defended by Iowa's Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza during the Hawkeyes' 84-68 win over t
Iowa State forward Solomon Young is defended by Iowa's Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza during the Hawkeyes’ 84-68 win over the Cyclones last Dec. 12 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

What: Iowa State (1-1) at No. 3 Iowa (4-0) in men’s basketball

When/where: 8:07 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Jeff Levering, Robbie Hummel)

Live stream: Foxsports.com/live

Series: Iowa leads, 46-27

Last meeting: Iowa won last year in Ames, 84-68

Morning line: Iowa by 13

Cyclones data: This is Iowa State’s first game in nine days. It had its home game against DePaul Sunday canceled because DePaul had a COVID-19 issue. The Cyclones beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 80-63, and lost to South Dakota State, 71-68.

• Senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands leads ISU with a 14.5-point average. He has played against Iowa five times, four at Illinois and last year for DePaul when he scored 17 points in the Blue Demons’ 93-78 win at Carver. He is 20-of-43 in 3-point shooting against the Hawkeyes.

• Three other Cyclone starters are transfers. Javan Johnson, who came from Troy, is averaging 10.5 points and 6.5 assists.

• Freshman 7-footer Xavier Foster of Oskaloosa has played nine minutes.

• Solomon Young is ISU’s tallest starter at 6-foot-8.

• Iowa State’s next game is Dec. 15 in Ames against Kansas State.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is averaging 98.0 points per game.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• The Hawkeyes’ 17 3-pointers in their 93-80 win over North Carolina Tuesday tied the most by a team in the 21-year history of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

• Iowa has scored at least 93 points in each of its first four games for the first time. 

• Hawkeye center Luka Garza leads the nation in scoring with 29.5 points per game. He also is averaging 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots.

• CJ Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp are shooting 58.8 and 57.9 percent from 3-point range, respectively. No other major-conference team has two players over 50 percent with at least 10 3s made.

• Iowa State has won seven of the last 11 games in this series, but Iowa has won the last two.

• The Hawkeyes make a quick return to the court after this game, hosting 0-4 Northern Illinois Sunday at 1 p.m. Next is their awaited clash with No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 19 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Facing 'learning curve,' Iowa State men's basketball takes on No. 3 Iowa

Rarity: Iowa is a big favorite over Iowa State in men's basketball

Roy Williams compares Iowa to some of his best North Carolina teams

The return of Jordan Bohannon, big-game player

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Complaints about dicamba grow in Iowa, but fines don't

Iowa would have backed GOP challenge to presidential election but wasn't asked, Reynolds says

Iowa liquor sales hit record in fiscal 2020 and Black Velvet whisky is still No. 1

Iowa lawmakers mostly oppose Gov. Reynolds' plan to raise sales tax

Coronavirus hasn't held back College Community schools' construction plans

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.