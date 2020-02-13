Iowa men's basketball at Indiana: Live updates, how to watch

No. 21 Iowa (17-7, 8-5) is a 1.5-point underdog Thursday night as it visits Indiana (15-8, 5-7) in Big Ten men’s basketball at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 96-72 win over Nebraska on Saturday, a bounce-back from their trip to the state of Indiana last week that resulted in a 104-68 loss to Purdue.

Joe Wieskamp scored 30 points against the Cornhuskers, giving Iowa its fifth 30-point individual performance this season, most in the Big Ten. Luka Garza — who so far is everybody’s All-American — has the other four, of course.

Iowa’s Cordell Pemsl is suspended for this game after his arrest Monday for driving with a revoked license. That could mean more minutes for Riley Till against the Hoosiers, who have lost four straight games, including a 74-62 defeat Saturday to Purdue at home.

Iowa vs. Indiana essentials

Time: 7:07 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Satellite Radio: Sirius 83/XM 83

Point spread: Indiana -1.5

Over/under: 148

Iowa vs. Indiana live updates

Click here if you're unable to view the live updates stream