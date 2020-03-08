Iowa men's basketball at Illinois: Live updates, how to watch

The last regular-season game of the 2019-20 Division I men’s basketball season takes place in Champaign, Ill., Sunday night as No. 23 Illinois (20-10, 12-7) hosts No. 18 Iowa (20-10, 11-8) at State Farm Center.

The Big Ten tournament scenario is simple for both teams: Win, and you avoid Thursday’s second round with a double-bye to the quarterfinals as the No. 4 seed. Lose, and you're the No. 5 seed.

Live updates: Iowa at Illinois

10:23 1st: Iowa 29, Illinois 22

Bakari Evelyn came off the bench and became the fifth Hawkeye to knock down a 3-pointer in the first eight-plus minutes to extend Iowa's lead to 10. He added a reverse layup on the next possession after Illinois answered.

Ayo Dosunmu hit Illinois' first triple, but the Illini were mostly working the ball inside. Forwards Kofi Cockburn, Kipper Nichols and Giorgi Bezhanishvili combined for the other 19 Illini points.

Connor McCaffery checked back in for Iowa after leaving the game with an apparent leg injury.

13:38 1st: Iowa 20, Illinois 13

Luka Garza, CJ Fredrick, Joe Wieskamp and Joe Toussaint all hit 3-pointers to help Iowa take the early lead as the Hawkeyes made four of their first five attempts from deep.

Kofi Cockburn scored nine of Illinois' first 13 points, including two alley-oops — one of which he turned into a three-point play.

Iowa point guard Connor McCaffery had to limp off the floor with an apparent leg injury.

Illinois' Andres Feliz went to the bench with two fouls with 16:38 left.

