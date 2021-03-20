Iowa vs. Grand Canyon: Live updates, highlights from NCAA tournament first round

One Big Ten No. 2-seed has already gone down in the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The Iowa Hawkeyes (21-8) will try to avoid the same fate as Ohio State when they face No. 15-seed Grand Canyon (17-6) in a first-round game on Saturday.

Iowa is a No. 2-seed for the first time since 1987, when it advanced to the Elite Eight. No. 2-seeds don’t lose often in the first round (they were 132-8 entering this year), but the Buckeyes’ overtime loss to Oral Roberts on Friday reminded us of why they call it March Madness.

In Grand Canyon, the Hawkeyes face a No. 15-seed that doesn’t look like a typical 15-seed. That’s because the Antelopes are big, with two starters 6-10 or taller. Grand Canyon got here by winning the Western Athletic Conference tournament (it was the regular-season champion as well) and Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery can draw on his mid-major experience to know exactly how the Lopes feel going into this game.

The Hawkeyes are 14-point favorites here and, like all teams in the bubble-like environment in Indianapolis, will be happy to get out of their individual hotel rooms for this game.

Limited fans are in attendance at Indiana Farmers Coliseum (which has a great story of its own) and it’s an expensive ticket if you can find one, so follow along here for live updates and highlights while you’re watching from home.

How to watch Iowa vs. Grand Canyon

Time: 5:25 p.m. (CT)

TV: TBS

Live stream: NCAA.com or March Madness Live app

Glance: More game details and nuggets to know