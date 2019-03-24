Iowa vs. Tennessee in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

No. 10-seed Iowa (23-11) is an 8-point underdog Sunday against No. 2-seed Tennessee (30-5) in the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Stay tuned for live updates.

1st Half updates

14:28 1st: Tennessee 20, Iowa 9

Fast pace to this one, and it has favored Tennessee so far. Admiral Schofield opened with 3-pointers on Tennessee's first two possessions, Lamonte Turner hit one of his own and the Vols raced to an 11-4 lead. Jordan Bohannon nailed a transition 3 for the Hawkeyes after Luka Garza scored their first four points, but Grant Williams converted a three-point play on the other end. Tennessee started 8 of 12 from the floor.

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 11:10 a.m. CT

TV: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Radio: KXIC-AM 800, WMT-AM 600 [Full listings]

Satellite radio: Sirius 135, XM 201

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa