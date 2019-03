Iowa got the NCAA men’s basketball tournament action started Friday, and the Hawkeyes will be up first again Sunday.

After beating No. 7-seed Cincinnati 79-72 in Friday’s first round, No. 10-seed Iowa will meet No. 2-seed Tennessee in the second round Sunday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

It will be the game all college basketball fans’ eyes are on. The other seven games tip off later in the day.

Iowa vs. Tennessee

Time: 11:10 a.m. CT, Sunday

TV: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live