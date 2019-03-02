Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball vs. Rutgers: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) chest bumps forward Nicholas Baer (51) during overtime against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
No. 21 Iowa (21-7, 10-7) is an 8.5-point favorite Saturday as it hosts Rutgers (13-14, 6-11) in Big Ten men’s basketball at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Nicholas Baer: So much more than Iowa's 'Sixth Man'

» Iowa vs. Rutgers men's basketball at a glance

» Iowa men's basketball assistants were all head coaches

» Fran McCaffery: 'Emotions got the better of me'

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 4 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Watch online: BTN2Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800

Satellite radio: Sirius 111, XM 195

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa

