Iowa vs. Rutgers men's basketball: Time, TV, data

Scarlet Knights data: Rutgers point guard Geo Baker after his team’s 71-69 last-second loss to Iowa at Rutgers on Feb. 16: “We’re going to go get them. I don’t usually say stuff like that, but their locker room is right next to ours, and you can just hear them celebrating while we’re all quiet. ... We’re going to go get them.”

Scarlet Knights Coach Steve Pikiell on Thursday: “After games, you make some statements. Now a couple of weeks later, you’ve got to play the game.” (Those quotes are from NJ.com.)

Rutgers is coming off a 68-64 home win over Minnesota on Sunday. … Their six Big Ten victories is twice as many as the Scarlet Knights had in any of their first four seasons in the conference. It’s the first time they have won that many league games since 2012 when they were in the Big East. … The Knights have two league road wins this year, against Northwestern and Penn State. … Junior forward Eugene Omoruyi leads the Knights with 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Baker is the team leader in assists and steals, and averages 13.1 points.

Hawkeyes data: Assistant coach Andrew Francis will be the interim head coach of sorts Saturday in this, the first game of Fran McCaffery’s two-game suspension. Francis was the women’s head basketball coach at College of Mount Saint Vincent from 2003-2005. Kirk Speraw will assume the mantle next Thursday at Wisconsin. … Under the Iowa-imposed suspension, the only thing McCaffery is barred from doing is in-game coaching. He will be present for the Senior Day ceremony, then will watch the game from his Carver office with suspended Iowa radio play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin.

McCaffery said Friday there is no tension or animosity between Dolphin and himself.

“For some reason there’s a narrative that we don’t like each other,” he said, “and that’s just not true. It’s unfair to him. It’s unfair to me. I worked with the guy for nine years. At some point, you have a disagreement. There are some minor issues, when you work with somebody, you might want to be different, but I get along fine with Dolph. I’m sure we’ll enjoy watching the game together. It’s something we don’t typically get to do.”

Iowa is coming off a 90-70 loss at Ohio State Tuesday. It was the Hawkeyes’ worst defeat since Michigan State beat them 90-68 in East Lansing on Dec. 3. … On March 2 a year ago, the Hawkeyes’ season was over. They lost to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament the day before. In Saturday’s game, they can be the first Iowa team to win 22 games since the 2005-06 club.