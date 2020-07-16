Iowa vs. Oregon State men's basketball game set for Sioux Falls

It was confirmed Thursday that the Iowa men’s basketball team has scheduled a Dec. 22 game against Oregon State at the 3,250-seat Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The time and ticket information are yet to be determined.

Iowa beat Colorado in its other game at the Pentagon, in December 2017.

“We’re excited to have a basketball game to talk about, and we hope it will be played in front of a full house on national television, but if that may not be the case, adjustments will be made,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports.

“We are thrilled to return to Sioux Falls and play another game at the Sanford Pentagon,” said Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery. “The community response to our last visit three years ago was overwhelming. We look forward to the opportunity to play against a well-coached Oregon State team.”

Oregon State was 18-13 last season, 7-11 in the Pacific-12 Conference.

All of Iowa’s nonconference schedule is now set other than the announcements of the sites and opponents in the Gavitt Games (Big East) and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

