Get ready to not be totally productive Monday, Iowa basketball fans.

The Hawkeyes will play Oregon Monday at 11:10 a.m. (CT) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis. The game will be televised by CBS.

Iowa (22-8) is the West Region’s No. 2-seed. It defeated Grand Canyon Saturday, 86-74. No. 7-seed Oregon (20-6) advanced via a no-contest Saturday when VCU was forced out of the tourney because of COVID-19 issues.