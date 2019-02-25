Iowa-Ohio State men's basketball glance: Time/TV/Vital data

What: No. 21 Iowa (10-6 Big Ten, 21-6 overall) at Ohio State (7-9, 17-10)

When/Where: 6:01 p.m. (CT), Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio.

TV: BTN (Dave Revsine, Stephen Bardo)

Livestream: BTN2Go

Satellite Radio: Sirius 119, XM 196

Series: Tied, 80-80.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa defeated Ohio State in Iowa City on Jan. 12, 72-62. The Buckeyes were 12-3 and ranked 17th entering that game. ... In Big Ten games, Hawkeye guard Jordan Bohannon is first in free throw percentage (. 881), second in assists-to-turnovers ratio (2.5), and fifth in 3-point shooting (. 449) and assists (3.8). Isaiah Moss is first in 3-point shooting (. 473). ... Iowa has four Big Ten road wins. ... Entering Monday, Iowa was 30th in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Net Rankings (NET) and 28th in the KenPom rankings. The Hawkeyes’ last four wins have been by an average of 3.5 points. ... Iowa, Florida State, Kentucky and Maryland are the only Power 5 conferences programs with men’s and women’s basketball teams that have won 21 games. ... Bohannon averages 4.0 points in first-halves and 7.7 points in second-halves.

Buckeyes data: Ohio State has lost three of its last four games and is coming off a 72-62 loss at Maryland Saturday. Starting guard CJ Jackson, the team’s leader in assists and second-leading scorer, missed the game with a shoulder injury. ... Sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding with 14.4 ppg and 6.5 rbg. ... Sophomore forward Kyle Young has made 72.5 percent of his shots (66-of-91). ... Ohio State has 14 fewer blocked shots in Big Ten play than any other team in the conference.

The Buckeyes lost home games to Michigan State, Maryland, Purdue and Illinois. ... OSU was 42nd in Monday’s NET rankings. ... Ohio State has more wins this decade (252) than in any other in the program’s history. ... The last time an unranked Ohio State team faced a ranked Iowa squad was three years ago in Columbus. The Buckeyes beat the No. 8 Hawkeyes, 68-64.