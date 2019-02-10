Northwestern-Iowa men's basketball: Time/TV/data

Sport: Men’s basketball

What: Northwestern (12-10 overall, 3-8 Big Ten) at No. 20 Iowa (18-5, 7-5)

When/Where: 5:31 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel)

Live Stream: BTN2Go

Satellite Radio: Sirius 133, XM 195

Series: Iowa leads, 117-60

Morning Line: Iowa by 9.5

Wildcats data: Northwestern is on a 3-game losing streak, the most recent a 59-52 home defeat to Penn State for the Nittany Lions’ first Big Ten win of the season. The Wildcats shot just 31.8 percent in that game. ... This is Northwestern’s fifth road game in its last seven starts. ... Five of the ‘Cats Big Ten losses were by double-digits. ... Senior forward Dererk Pardon (14.0 ppg) has been held under 10 points just twice this season. One of the times was against Iowa last month. ... Senior forward Vic Law leads the team in scoring (15.0 ppg) and steals, and is second in assists, blocks, 3-pointers and rebounds. ... Northwestern has failed to cover the spread in four of its last five road games.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa defeated Northwestern on Jan. 9 at Evanston, 73-63, rallying from a 7-point deficit early in the second half. Joe Wieskamp had 19 points and 7 rebounds. Iowa held the Wildcats to 38.6 percent from the field. ... The Hawkeyes’ 77-72 win at Indiana Thursday was just their fourth game of the season decided by five points or less. They have won three. ... Iowa has 28 wins over Northwestern in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, more than against any other opponent. The Hawkeyes have won five straight home games against the Wildcats.

Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook both topped 20 points at Indiana, marking the 15th time each has scored 20 in a game in their careers. ... That win put Fran McCaffery at 169 at Iowa, one more than Lute Olson for second on Iowa’s all-time list. Tom Davis is first at 269. ... Entering Saturday, the Hawkeyes led the nation in free throws made per game with 19.3. ... Iowa is first in scoring in Big Ten games with 77.6 points per game and 14th in points allowed with 76.3 ppg. ... The Hawkeyes have covered the spread in seven of their last nine games, and four of their last five home games.