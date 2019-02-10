Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball vs. Northwestern: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp is greeted by forward Tyler Cook, guard Isaiah Moss, guard Jordan Bohannon, and forward Nicholas Baer after scoring against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The Gazette

No. 20 Iowa (18-5, 7-5) is a 10-point favorite Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Northwestern (12-10, 3-8) in Big Ten men’s basketball. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Iowa men’s basketball can’t let guard down vs. Northwestern

» Iowa vs. Northwestern men’s basketball at a glance

Watch, listen online

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Watch online: BTN2Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list]

Satellite radio: Sirius 133, XM 195

Listen onlineTuneIn

The Gazette

