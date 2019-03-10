Iowa men's basketball at Nebraska: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa (21-9, 10-9) is a 1-point favorite Sunday against Nebraska (15-15, 5-14) in Big Ten men’s basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. Stay tuned for live updates from the regular-season finale.

1st Half updates

10:02 1st: Iowa 20, Nebraska 15

Isaiah Roby blocked Maishe Dailey's layup and ran back for a dunk on the other end. Jordan Bohannon's first 3-point attempt hit the top of the backboard and fell in to put the Hawkeyes up 20-13.

15:33 1st: Iowa 13, Nebraska 8

The long-range shots are falling for the Hawkeyes early, a welcome sight after a cold last few games. Iowa is 3 of 4 from 3-point range, with Joe Wieskamp hitting two and Isaiah Moss the other. Nebraska has already grabbed four offensive rebounds and has six second-chance points.

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 1 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Watch online: BTN2Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Full listings]

Satellite radio: Sirius 81, XM 81

Listen online: TuneIn

