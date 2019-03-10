Iowa-Nebraska men's basketball: Time/TV/Runza

What: Iowa (10-9 Big Ten, 21-9 overall) at Nebraska (5-14, 15-15)

When/where: 1 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris)

Livestream: BTN2Go

Satellite Radio: Sirius 81, XM 81

Series: Iowa leads, 20-11

Morning line: Iowa by 1.5

Hawkeyes data: The Hawkeyes are coming off a 65-45 loss at Wisconsin. Jordan Bohannon and Ryan Kriener had eight points apiece to lead them. Their previous low for high-scorer was Bohannon’s 14 points against Maryland. … Bohannon had 25 points and five assists in Iowa’s 93-84 win over Nebraska in Iowa City on Jan. 6. … The Hawkeyes lost their last two games in Lincoln. … Iowa has made 28.1 percent of its 3-pointers over its last five games. It made 45.3 percent over the five games before that. ... Iowa will begin Big Ten tournament play Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m. as the No. 6 seed. The opponent will be determined Wednesday night. … This will be the third-straight Iowa game in which there has been a Seniors Day ceremony. ... The Hawkeyes were 43rd in Sunday morning’s NET rankings, one spot behind Lipscomb and two behind Furman. ... Iowa has won its last four regular-season finales. ... The Hawkeyes are 20-4 when Gary Dolphin has done their radio play-by-play, 1-5 otherwise.

Nebraska's last game was a 91-76 loss at Michigan State last Tuesday, the Huskers' fourth-straight defeat. James Palmer Jr. had 30 points and Glynn Watson Jr., scored 25. Palmer has 14 games of 20-plus points this season. He scored against Iowa last year in Lincoln. He and Watson are seniors presumably playing in their home-finales today. … Nebraska began the season 11-2. It is 2-11 in its last 13 games. … Senior forward Isaac Copeland, out with a torn ACL suffered on Jan. 26, scored a total of 47 points in Nebraska's last two games against Iowa. … Palmer, a forward, averages 18.9 points. Point guard Watson averages 12.7. … Nebraska was 25th in the preseason rankings of the coaches' Top 25. It was 23rd when it played at Iowa. ... The Huskers are assured a bottom-four finish in the Big Ten and will play Wednesday in the league's tournament. … Tim Miles' record as Nebraska's coach is 112-112. His Big Ten record is 51-76. Barring a sweep of five games at the Big Ten tourney, this will be the sixth time in his seven seasons in which the Huskers didn't advance to the NCAA tournament.