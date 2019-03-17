Iowa plays Cincinnati in NCAA men's basketball tournament

Iowa will face Cincinnati in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Hawkeyes (22-11) are the No. 10 seed in the South Region and will play the seventh-seed Bearcats (28-6) Friday in Columbus, Ohio, at a time to be determined Sunday night.

Cincinnati won the American Athletic Conference tournament title Sunday, beating 10th-ranked Houston, 69-57.

The winner will play the winner of Friday’s Tennessee-Colgate game next Sunday in the second round.

This is Iowa’s first NCAA appearance since 2016. The Columbus venue is downtown’s Nationwide Arena.

The Hawkeyes played Cincinnati in the 2005 NCAA first round in Indianapolis, losing 76-64.