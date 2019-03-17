Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa plays Cincinnati in NCAA men's basketball tournament

Hawkeyes are the No. 10-seed in the South Region

The Iowa bench reacts to a three point shot by Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) during the second half of a second round game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Cliff Jette /The Gazette)
The Iowa bench reacts to a three point shot by Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) during the second half of a second round game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Cliff Jette /The Gazette)

Iowa will face Cincinnati in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Hawkeyes (22-11) are the No. 10 seed in the South Region and will play the seventh-seed Bearcats (28-6) Friday in Columbus, Ohio, at a time to be determined Sunday night.

Cincinnati won the American Athletic Conference tournament title Sunday, beating 10th-ranked Houston, 69-57.


The winner will play the winner of Friday’s Tennessee-Colgate game next Sunday in the second round.

This is Iowa’s first NCAA appearance since 2016. The Columbus venue is downtown’s Nationwide Arena.

The Hawkeyes played Cincinnati in the 2005 NCAA first round in Indianapolis, losing 76-64.

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

NCAA tournament bracket: Iowa is a No. 10-seed, Iowa State gets No. 6-seed

Iowa, Iowa State bracketology: NCAA tournament projections on Selection Sunday

Iowa limps into NCAA tournament, but will be there

Michigan hammers Iowa in Big Ten men's basketball tournament

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

5 years of kids and coding at the New Bohemian Innovation Collaboration

City of Cedar Rapids placing HESCO barriers today for 18.5-foot flood projection overnight Monday into Tuesday

DNA is the next frontier in personal privacy

The 2019 St. Patrick's Day parade route and parking

Historic floods hit Nebraska after 'bomb cyclone' storm

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.