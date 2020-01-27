Iowa men's basketball vs. Wisconsin: Live updates, how to watch

Iowa Men's Basketball

The Gazette

The 18th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5, 5-3) are 6.5-point favorites Monday night as they host the Wisconsin Badgers (12-8, 5-4) in Big Ten men’s basketball at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Wisconsin announced Monday that second-leading scorer Kobe King (10.0 ppg) will not play. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported King “is frustrated with the direction of the team this season.”

Stay tuned for live updates.

Iowa-Wisconsin essentials

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Live streamFox Sports Go

RadioHawkeye Radio Network

Satellite RadioXM 372

Feature: Recruiting is a season within the season for Iowa's Fran McCaffery

Glance: What to know about Wisconsin vs. Iowa men's basketball

Iowa-Wisconsin live updates

Click here if you're unable to view the live updates stream

