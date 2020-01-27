Iowa men's basketball vs. Wisconsin: Live updates, how to watch

The 18th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5, 5-3) are 6.5-point favorites Monday night as they host the Wisconsin Badgers (12-8, 5-4) in Big Ten men’s basketball at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Wisconsin announced Monday that second-leading scorer Kobe King (10.0 ppg) will not play. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported King “is frustrated with the direction of the team this season.”
Iowa-Wisconsin essentials
Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
TV: BTN
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Satellite Radio: XM 372
