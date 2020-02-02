Iowa men's basketball vs. Illinois: Live updates, how to watch

The 18th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (15-6, 6-4) are 5-point favorites Sunday as they host the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 8-2) in Big Ten men’s basketball at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa’s five-game winning streak was snapped Thursday at Maryland, while Illinois enters the game riding a seven-game winnning streak.
Stay tuned for live updates.
Iowa-Illinois essentials
Time: 12:01 p.m. CT
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Satellite Radio: XM 81/Sirius 81
