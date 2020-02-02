Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball vs. Illinois: Live updates, how to watch

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
The 18th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (15-6, 6-4) are 5-point favorites Sunday as they host the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 8-2) in Big Ten men’s basketball at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa’s five-game winning streak was snapped Thursday at Maryland, while Illinois enters the game riding a seven-game winnning streak.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Iowa-Illinois essentials

Time: 12:01 p.m. CT

TV: FS1 

Live streamFox Sports Go

RadioHawkeye Radio Network 

Satellite Radio: XM 81/Sirius 81

Preview: Iowa men's basketball: Hawkeyes host first-place Illinois

Glance: What to know about Illinois-Iowa men's basketball

Iowa-Illinois live updates

Click here if you're unable to see the live updates stream

