Iowa men's basketball vs. DePaul at a glance: TV, tipoff time, preview

What: DePaul (3-0) at Iowa (1-0)

When/where: 7:01 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: FS1 (Jeff Levering/Steve Lavin)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Series: Iowa leads, 2-1.

Last meeting: The Hawkeyes beat the Blue Demons 97-86 in a 1995 first-round NIT game in Moline, Ill.

DePaul data: The Blue Demons have opened this season with home wins last week over Alcorn State (72-54), the University of Chicago (84-55) and Fairleigh Dickinson (70-59).

• Five DePaul players average at least nine points per game. Junior guard Charlie Moore is averaging 19.3 points and 5.0 assists. He has made 8 of 14 3-pointers. The Blue Demons have been blue for quite a while. A national power from the late 1970s through the early 1990s, the magic has yet to return. However, they went 19-17 last season for their first winning record since 2006-07.

• They are 82-214 in the Big East and haven’t had a winning record in that league since joining it in 2005-06.

• They are coached by Dave Leitao, who left the same job in 2005 to become Virginia’s coach, spent four seasons there, coached a year in the NBA G League, then was a Missouri assistant before returning to DePaul in 2015.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa opened the season with a 87-60 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Friday. Junior center Luka Garza had 20 points and 12 assists.

• Junior forward Cordell Pemsl will likely make his season-debut.

• This is a Gavitt Tipoff Games contest, which features Big Ten teams playing Big East clubs. Iowa is 1-1 in previous Gavitt Games, winning at Marquette in 2015 and losing at home to Seton Hal in 2016.