Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball releases 2019-20 schedule

Hawkeyes have tough stretch after opening with 5 straight home games

Fans stand as the Iowa Hawkeyes are introduced before a Big Ten men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

The schedule is out for the upcoming Iowa men’s basketball season, and it includes five straight home games to open the season followed by a difficult stretch of neutral and road games against power conference teams.

The Hawkeyes open against SIU-Edwardsville on Nov. 8 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. DePaul is the only power conference team coming to Iowa City in November, part of the Gavitt Games.

Iowa will face Texas Tech, last year’s NCAA Tournament runner-up, on Thanksgiving Day to begin the two-day Las Vegas Invitational.

Big Ten play begins Dec. 6 at Michigan, just three days after a trip to Syracuse for the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Minnesota is the Hawkeyes’ home opponent in the December Big Ten schedule (Dec. 9), their only home game between Nov. 24 and Dec. 29. The Cy-Hawk game is three days later and an NCAA Tournament rematch against Cincinnati at Chicago’s United Center closes the pre-Christmas schedule on Dec. 21.

Big Ten play restarts on Jan. 4 with a unique trip to Philadelphia. Iowa will face Penn State at the Palestra, where head coach Fran McCaffery played during his career at Penn.

Home games in January include Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers and Wisconsin. Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue will come to Iowa City in February and March.

2019-20 Iowa men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 8 — SIU-Edwardsville

Nov. 11 — DePaul

Nov. 15 — Oral Roberts

Nov. 21 — North Florida

Nov. 24 — Cal Poly

Nov. 28 — vs. Texas Tech (at Las Vegas)

Nov. 29 — vs. Creighton or San Diego State (at Las Vegas)

Dec. 3 — at Syracuse

Dec. 6 — at Michigan

Dec. 9 — Minnesota

Dec. 12 — at Iowa State

Dec. 21 — vs. Cincinnati (at Chicago)

Dec. 29 — Kennesaw State

Jan. 4 — vs. Penn State (at Philadelphia)

Jan. 7 — at Nebraska

Jan. 10 — Maryland

Jan. 14 — at Northwestern

Jan. 17 — Michigan

Jan. 22 — Rutgers

Jan. 27 — Wisconsin

Jan. 30 — at Maryland

Feb. 2 — Illinois

Feb. 5 — at Purdue

Feb. 8 — Nebraska

Feb. 13 — at Indiana

Feb. 16 — at Minnesota

Feb. 20 — Ohio State

Feb. 25 — at Michigan State

Feb. 29 — Penn State

March 3 — Purdue

March 8 — at Illinois

The Gazette

