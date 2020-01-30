Iowa vs. Maryland men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 18 Iowa (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at No. 15 Maryland (16-4, 6-3) in men’s basketball

When/where: 7:30 p.m., CT, Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Dan Bonner, Olivia Dekker)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius 81/XM 81

Series: Maryland leads, 6-4

Line: Maryland by 5.5

Hawkeyes data: Iowa’s current five-game winning streak began with a 67-49 home victory over Maryland on Jan. 10. Joe Wieskamp had a career-high 26 points for the Hawkeyes.

In Big Ten play, Luka Garza leads the conference in points (27.2) and rebounds (11.3) per game. He has drawn 6.6 fouls per game.

According to Covers.com, Iowa is 12-5-3 against the Nevada point spread, second in the Big Ten to Rutgers’ 13-5-2. The Hawkeyes’ last two games were pushes.

Through Tuesday, Maryland was 14th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, Iowa 20th.

Iowa’s two home games next week against Illinois (Sunday) and Nebraska (Saturday) are sellouts.

Terrapins data: Sophomore forward Jalen Smith is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week. He scored 29 points in Maryland’s last game, a 77-76 win at Indiana Sunday. The 6-foot-10 Smith leads the Big Ten in 3-point percentage in conference games, having made 17 of 30 for 56.7 percent.

The Terps are the Big Ten’s only team that is unbeaten at home this season, with an average winning margin of 16.8 points in their 11 home games.

Senior guard Anthony Cowan leads the Terps in points (15.5) and assists (4.3) per game. Cowan and Eric Ayala, Maryland’s primary ballhandlers, combined for 10 assists and no turnovers at Indiana, a game in which the Terps scored the final seven points.

The 49 points Maryland scored at Iowa were the fewest a Terrapins team has ever scored in a Big Ten game.

Iowa’s next game: Noon Sunday at home against No. 19 Illinois