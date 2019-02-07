Iowa-Indiana men's basketball: Time/TV/spread

What: No. 20 Iowa (6-5 Big Ten, 17-5 overall) at Indiana (4-7, 13-9)

When/where: 8:05 p.m. (CT), Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Dan Dakich)

Live Stream: ESPN.com/watch

Radio: WMT-AM (600), KXIC-AM (800), KKFD-FM (95.9)

Satellite Radio: Sirius Ch. 133, XM Ch. 195

Series: Indiana leads, 103-76

Morning line: Indiana by 2.5

Hawkeyes data: In Iowa’s 74-59 win over Michigan last Friday, freshman Joe Wieskamp became the first Hawkeye to get five steals in a Big Ten game since Isaiah Moss had five against Indiana in the final league contest of the 2016-17 season. Jordan Bohannon had six against Pittsburgh last Nov. 27. … Luka Garza has scored 19 of more points in each of the last five games. He’s the first Hawkeye to do so since Aaron White scored 19-plus in the last seven games of the 2014-15 season. … Fran McCaffery needs a win to pass Lute Olson for outright second place in Iowa’s wins list with 169. Tom Davis is first, at 269.

Tyler Cook had 28 points and 10 rebounds in Iowa’s most-recent game against Indiana, an 84-82 Hoosiers victory last Feb. 17 in Iowa City. … Nicholas Baer’s steals-to-turnovers rate is 1.65, trailing only Michigan’s Jon Teske and Nebraska’s Thomas Allen in the Big Ten. ... The Hawkeyes have shot 50.3 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3-point distance over their last five games. ... Iowa was 23rd in the NCAA’s NET rankings as of Wednesday morning, the fifth-highest among Big Ten teams.

Hoosiers data: Indiana has the Big Ten’s top-scoring freshman in celebrated 6-foot-6 guard Romeo Langford, who averages 17.5 points in conference games. … Senior forward Juwan Morgan averages 15.1 points, and leads the Hoosiers in rebounds, steals and blocked shots. … Freshman guard Rob Phinisee is a starter who averages 6.4 points. He is the first Hoosier from Lafayette (the home of Purdue) to be a scholarship recruit since 1948. ... Indiana is shooting just 41 percent from the field and a league-low 27.9 percent from behind the 3-point arc in Big Ten play. It did, however, make 10 of 20 threes in its 79-75 overtime win at Michigan State last Saturday.

Before the 7-game losing streak the Hoosiers ended at MSU, the longest losing streak of Archie Miller’s eight-year coaching career was four games. … Miller was finishing his first of six seasons at Dayton when the Flyers lost to Iowa in the NIT, 84-75 in 2012. Then-freshman Aaron White, an Ohioan, had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Iowa. … Miller’s brother, Sean Miller, is Arizona’s head men’s basketball coach. … Indiana had a winning Big Ten record in just one of the previous five seasons. ... Robert Johnson scored 29 points for Indiana at Iowa last season. That was the most an opposing player scored agaisnt Iowa all season/ Johnson tied a Carver-Hawkeye Arena with nine 3-pointers. He now plays for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.