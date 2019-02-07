Iowa men's basketball at Indiana: Final score, stats, highlights

No. 20 Iowa followed up last week's signature win over Michigan with a 77-72 victory Thursday night at Indiana.

The Hawkeyes are now 18-5 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten while the Hoosiers slipped to 13-10, 4-8.

Coverage from Bloomington:

» Jordan Bohannon seals key road win for Iowa at Indiana

MVP: Tyler Cook was aggressive from the tip and finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. His play was especially important with Luka Garza saddled with foul trouble. Iowa's starting center finished with four points in just 13 minutes. Cook made 9 of 17 shots from the field and 3 of 4 free throws.

Turning point: Iowa hadn't made a shot in five minutes with less than 2 1/2 minutes to play and up 64-61. With the shot clock winding down and the offense out of sorts, Cook showed patience, backing down his man on the left block, turning and hitting a jump shot to put the Hawkeyes up five. The possession after a Juwan Morgan tip dunk made it a three-point game, Cook found Jordan Bohannon in the corner for an open 3 and six-point advantage with 1:31 left. Bohannon then drilled a deep, contested 3 to go up 72-65 with 43 seconds to go. The Iowa point guard finished with 25 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers, and six assists.

Key stat: 7-21. Indiana trailed 46-36 at halftime and its comeback efforts were slowed by poor outside shooting. The Hoosiers made just 7 of 21 3-pointers (33.3 percent). Three of those makes came from Romeo Langford. Iowa made 10 of 25 treys.

Stat leaders

Points: Jordan Bohannon, Iowa (25); Romeo Langford, Indiana (22)

Rebounds: Tyler Cook, Iowa (7); Romeo Langford, Rob Phinisee, De'Ron Davis, Indiana (5)

Assists: Jordan Bohannon, Iowa (6); De'Ron Davis, Indiana (7)

Steals: Connor McCaffery, Iowa (3); Devonte Green, Indiana (3)

Blocks: Ryan Kriener, Nicholas Baer, Iowa (1); Aljami Durham, Indiana (2)

3-Pointers: Romeo Langford, Indiana (3-7)

Up next: Iowa hosts Northwestern (12-10, 3-8) at 5:30 p.m. Sunday (BTN). The Wildcats have lost three in a row.