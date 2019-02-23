February 2019: Jordan Bohannon Month in Iowa

IOWA CITY — So, uh, Iowa’s Stephen Curry?

"You know, it’s funny," Hawkeyes men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said late Friday night. “I remember when we signed him. I said he’s a lot like Steph.”

The Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors? The man who probably is the best 3-point shooter basketball has known? Jordan Bohannon?

“What I meant was that he has that quick trigger,” McCaffery said. “Steph Curry pulls right in your face, and that’s what Jordan does. And everybody’s like, he’s not like Steph. But he kind of is with those shots and his ability to make those shots look easy.”

Bohannon had a Curry flurry in overtime of Iowa’s 76-70 meat-grinder of a victory over Indiana Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. He popped in three 3-pointers in the final 2:47 of OT, the last one with 20 seconds left to basically seal the win.

And yes, Bohannon drilled a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, the first time the Hawkeyes hadn’t trailed since the second half began.

“I was talking to my team (after the game),” Bohannon said. “‘If I miss that shot, do you guys hate me?' Because I missed the Maryland-game shot (in the last few seconds Tuesday in Iowa’s 66-65 loss.”

But he made it, and then he made three more bombs that the Hoosiers guarded tightly. Twelve points in the game’s last 5:28. It was a spree similar to the ones Bohannon had late in recent wins at Indiana and at home against Northwestern.

But, Iowa’s Steph Curry?

“I think it’s pretty obvious,” said classmate/teammate Tyler Cook. “They both can shoot from their houses, basically.”

While some shooters aren’t anything special when guarded tightly, Bohannon seems to be the opposite in the clutch.

“I’m probably a better shooter, percentage, with a guy in my face than when I’m open this year,” he said. “Someone’s got to tap into those statistics.”

Here’s how it looked from the 11th row: When Bohannon made his first 3-pointer of the overtime period for a 68-65 Iowa lead, he got a look on his face like he knew more were coming. His teammates briefly surrounded him at the other end of the court, as if they were gravitating to a basketball shaman.

Indiana tied the game on a three-point play by De’Ron Davis, but Bohannon buried another 3 on the Hawkeyes’ next possession after a near turnover. The magic was in force.

Then, out of a timeout with 25.9 seconds left with a 72-70 lead and just seven seconds on the shot clock, McCaffery called a play that had been installed just two days earlier.

Bohannon inbounded to Cook, who handed it back to Bohannon, who fired it into the basket with two seconds to spare on the shot clock, and the dagger was planted.

“He knows we’re going to him,” McCaffery said, “and he enjoys the moment.”

But, c’mon, Iowa’s Steph Curry?

When he makes one or two 3s, “we want three and four and five and six,” said Cook, who had 18 points of his own Friday.

“You can almost tell when he gets in that mode. You just want to get him as many shots as possible.”

Bohannon had nothing at halftime. Zero points. And worse.

“I was 0-for-3 in the first half and couldn’t get it going,” Bohannon said. “My plus-minus was minus-11.”

Meaning, Iowa was outscored by 11 points when Bohannon was on the floor, and in a game that was tied at halftime. He didn’t score until his 3-pointer with 10:48 left in the second half.

“I just kept staying resilient,” Bohannon said. “I’ve always been a big believer of that aspect of basketball. The game always comes to you as long as you keep working hard.”

The one time he felt nervous, he said, was when he went to the foul line with a one-and-one with 2:17 left in the second half and his team trailing 62-56.

But he made both, and he fed Cook a lob for a basket, and he made his game-tying shot with 28 seconds left, and then he went bang-bang-bang in overtime.

“Give Jordan Bohannon credit,” said Indiana Coach Archie Miller. “He is having an incredibly clutch year. It’s impressive to see. I thought our defense on him was great. Once a guy like that makes a 3, you’re at his mercy.”

“We were on him all game and then the last five minutes, he just went kind of crazy,” said the Hoosiers’ Davis.

Iowa’s Stephen Curry? Who cares? Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon is more than enough around here this month.

“We’re going to keep going to him,” McCaffery said.

Sounds like a plan.