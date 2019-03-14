Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball vs. Illinois in Big Ten tournament: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (left) and Joe Wieskamp double team Illinois guard Trent Frazier during a Jan. 20, 2019 game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa (21-10) is a 4.5-point favorite Thursday night against Illinois (12-20) in the second round of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at United Center in Chicago. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» A look at Iowa's Big Ten men's basketball tournament history

» Iowa seeks first Thursday Big Ten tournament win in 6 years

» Iowa vs. Illinois men's basketball at a glance

» Iowa men's basketball team tries to put recent past in the past

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT approx. (25 minutes after Penn State-Minnesota)

TV: BTN

Watch online: BTN2Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Full list]

Satellite radio: XM 84

Listen online: TuneIn

