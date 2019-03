Iowa men's basketball vs. Illinois in Big Ten tournament: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa (21-10) is a 4.5-point favorite Thursday night against Illinois (12-20) in the second round of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at United Center in Chicago. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

Watch, Listen Live

Time:8:30 p.m. CT approx. (25 minutes after Penn State-Minnesota)

TV:BTN

Watch online:BTN2Go

Radio:WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Full list]

Satellite radio:XM 84

Listen online:TuneIn

Follow:@Hlas,@GazetteOnIowa