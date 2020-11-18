Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa Hawkeyes 2020-21 men's basketball schedule released

Iowa plays next Wednesday ... and on Christmas

Iowa will have a men’s basketball game next Wednesday.

It also will have one on Christmas.

The Hawkeyes released 25 of the 27 games and dates it has booked for the 2020-21 season. Home games against Iowa State and Western Illinois are still to be finalized.

No. 5 Iowa starts the season next Wednesday at home against North Carolina Central at 3 p.m., a pre-holiday matinee. It will come back with a home contest against Southern University next Friday at 4 p.m., which will start less than an hour after the Nebraska-Iowa football game ends that day.

Games against North Carolina at home and against No. 1 Gonzaga in Sioux Falls, S.D., were already set, for Dec. 8 and Dec. 19, respectively.

Iowa plays three Big Ten games in December, starting with a Dec. 22 home game against Purdue. The Hawkeyes’ game at Minnesota is one of four Big Ten Christmas contests, at a time to be announced.

The conference has two sets of “collapsible byes” during the weeks of Jan. 18-21 and Jan. 25-28, and again on the weeks of Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5 to provide spots for missed games due to COVID-19.

2020-21 Iowa men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 25: N.C. Central, 3 p.m.

Nov. 27: Southern 4 p.m.

TBD: Western Illinois

Dec. 8: North Carolina

TBD: Iowa State

Dec. 13: Northern Illinois

Dec. 19: vs. Gonzaga in Sioux Falls, S.D., 11 a.m.

Dec. 22: Purdue

Dec. 25 at Minnesota

Dec. 29: Northwestern

Jan. 2: at Rutgers

Jan. 7: at Maryland

Jan. 10 or 11: Minnesota

Jan. 14: Michigan State

Jan. 17 or 18: at Northwestern

Jan. 21: Indiana

Jan. 24: Nebraska

Jan. 29: at Illinois

Feb. 4: Ohio State

Feb. 7: at Indiana

Feb. 10: Rutgers

Feb. 13: at Michigan State

Feb. 18: at Wisconsin

Feb. 21: Penn State

Feb. 28: at Ohio State

March 4: at Michigan

March 7: Wisconsin

March 10-14: Big Ten tournament in Chicago

Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

 

