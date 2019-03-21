Iowa vs. Cincinnati NCAA Tournament glance: Time, TV, live stream, spread

What: Iowa (22-11) vs. No. 24 Cincinnati (28-6)

When/where: 11:15 a.m. (CT), Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce)

Live stream: NCAA.com

Satellite radio: Sirius 135, XM 201, XM Streaming 971

Series: Cincinnati leads, 6-2

Line: Cincinnati by 3.5

Twitter during the game: @Hlas

Hawkeyes data: This is Iowa’s 26th NCAA Tournament. Its record in the event is 29-27. The reason it has more losses than appearances is it lost two games at the 1955 and 1980 Final Fours. Its first-round record is 12-4. … No. 10-seeds are 52-84 against No. 7-seeds. The No. 10-seed lost three of four first-round games in 2018. … In 2016, Syracuse became the first No. 10-seed to reach the Final Four. … Iowa is 4-9 against NCAA Tournament teams, 2-9 against NCAA teams from the Big Ten. … Iowa played in Columbus in the 1970 NCAA Tournament where it lost to Jacksonville, 104-103. That was the last season the Hawkeyes were the outright Big Ten champions.

Senior forward Nicholas Baer is the only Hawkeye who has played in an NCAA tourney. The then-freshman scored 15 points in Iowa’s second-round 87-68 loss to Villanova in 2016. … Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon has made his last 24 free throws. He made 34 straight last season to tie Chris Street’s program record before intentionally missing the one that would have broken the mark. He also needs two 3-pointers to tie Jeff Horner’s Iowa career record of 262. ... Hawkeye freshman guard Connor McCaffery is batting .600 for Iowa’s baseball team (3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a walk). The baseball Hawkeyes play their Big Ten opener at Indiana Friday afternoon at 5:05 (CT). … Iowa has 232 more free-throw attempts than its opponents. ... Nevada oddsmakers made Iowa a 250-1 bet to win the national-title. ... Iowa plays Cincinnati again in Chicago on Dec. 21.

Bearcats data: This is the ninth-straight year Cincinnati has been in the NCAA tourney and 32nd appearance overall. Its record in the event is 46-29. Its first-round record is 17-5. … The Bearcats won NCAA championships in 1961 and 1962. … They are 6-5 against NCAA Tournament teams. ... In 2005 in Indianapolis, Cincinnati was the No. 7 seed and Iowa the No. 10. The Bearcats won, 76-64. They took a 16-4 lead and never led by less than three points after that. … No. 7-seed Connecticut won the 2014 national championship. No. 7-seed South Carolina reached the Final Four in 2017. ... Cincinnati’s only win over a ranked team was Sunday, against Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship game. It was the Bearcats’ second-straight AAC tourney title.

Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin is one of six coaches to be in the NCAA tourney the last nine years. The others are Mark Few of Gonzaga, Tom Izzo of Michigan State, Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, Bill Self of Kansas and Roy Willians of North Carolina. … Cronin was born in Cincinnati and attended UC. In 2015, he let Ashley Judd know he was divorced. The Bearcats are 11-2 in games decided by five points or less. … Cincinnati has 190 more free throw attempts than its opponents. … Nevada oddsmakers made Cincinnati a 100-1 bet to win the national-title. … Cincinnati has more players in its program from Africa (3) than Ohio (2). … Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati institution. Cincinnati loves its chili.