Iowa men's basketball vs. SIU-Edwardsville at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, fast facts

What: SIUE-Edwardsville (1-0) at Iowa (0-0)

When/where: 8:07 p.m. Friday, Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Chris Vosters/Jess Settles)

Mobile/Online: Fox Sports Go

Series: Iowa leads 1-0 (Iowa won 111-50 in 2010)

SIUE data: The Cougars opened their season Tuesday with a 61-52 home victory over Division II Quincy. SIUE led 52-50 with 4:27 left.

• The Ohio Valley Conference member is entering its 12th Division I season. It has yet to finish better than 12-16 in that time, and was 10-21 last season.

• SIUE was picked by league media to finish 10th in the 12-team conference by coaches and sports information department people.

• Junior guard Jackson Best was a high school basketball teammate and classmate of Iowa football defensive end A.J. Epenesa at Edwardsville High.

Iowa data: The Hawkeyes have won their last eight season-openers, by an average of 29 points.

• This will be the college debuts for Hawkeyes C.J. Fredrick, Patrick McCaffery and Joe Toussaint.

• Iowa’s next game is at home Monday at 7 p.m. against DePaul in the Gavitt Games.