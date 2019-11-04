Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball vs. Lindsey Wilson at a glance: Live stream, tipoff time, fast facts

It's an exhibition against an NAIA program

What: Lindsey Wilson at Iowa (exhibition)

When/where: 7:01 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Tickets: $5 (adults), free (youth and UI students)

Live stream: BTN+ (subscription, Rob Brooks/Ben Colin)

Lindsey Wilson data: The NAIA Division I school is located in Columbia, Ky.

• The Blue Raiders were picked to finish sixth by league coaches in the Mid-South Conference. … The head coach is Keith Adkins, a freshman player at Notre Dame when Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery was an assistant coach there. Adkins has a career head coaching record of 372-227.

• They have played three regular-season games, winning all, and by an average of 43.7 points per game. Senior guard Reece Brooks, a Canadian, averages 19.3 points.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa won its exhibition game last season, 103-46 over Guilford.

• The Hawkeyes open their regular-season Friday at home against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. 

•  The Hawkeyes’ last game was an overtime loss to Tennessee in the NCAA tournament. Six players from that game are now on NBA or NBA G League rosters, including Iowa’s Tyler Cook (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Nicholas Baer (Raptors 905).

