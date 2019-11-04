Iowa men's basketball vs. Lindsey Wilson at a glance: Live stream, tipoff time, fast facts

What: Lindsey Wilson at Iowa (exhibition)
When/where: 7:01 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Tickets: $5 (adults), free (youth and UI students)
Live stream: BTN+ (subscription, Rob Brooks/Ben Colin)
Lindsey Wilson data: The NAIA Division I school is located in Columbia, Ky.
• The Blue Raiders were picked to finish sixth by league coaches in the Mid-South Conference. … The head coach is Keith Adkins, a freshman player at Notre Dame when Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery was an assistant coach there. Adkins has a career head coaching record of 372-227.
• They have played three regular-season games, winning all, and by an average of 43.7 points per game. Senior guard Reece Brooks, a Canadian, averages 19.3 points.
Hawkeyes data: Iowa won its exhibition game last season, 103-46 over Guilford.
• The Hawkeyes open their regular-season Friday at home against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
• The Hawkeyes’ last game was an overtime loss to Tennessee in the NCAA tournament. Six players from that game are now on NBA or NBA G League rosters, including Iowa’s Tyler Cook (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Nicholas Baer (Raptors 905).