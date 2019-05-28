Iowa Men's Basketball

Report: Iowa to play DePaul in 2019 Gavitt Games

Hawkeyes haven't faced Blue Demons in 24 years

For the first time since 1995, the Iowa men’s basketball team will play DePaul.

According to college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein, the Blue Demons of Chicago will play at Iowa in this year’s Gavitt Games, eight games matching teams from the Big East and Big Ten conferences. The November date will be announced later.

DePaul was 19-17 last season, losing to South Florida in the championship of the College Basketball Invitational. The Blue Demons were 7-11 in the Big East.

Iowa and DePaul have never met in Iowa City, and have only clashed three times. The Hawkeyes’ last game against the Blue Demons was their 96-87 NIT win in 1995 in Moline, Ill.

Iowa’s other known nonconference opponents include Creighton in the first round of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational on Nov. 28, Texas Tech or San Diego State in Las Vegas on Nov. 29, and Cincinnati at Chicago’s United Center on Dec. 21.

The Hawkeyes will host SIU-Edwardsville on Nov. 6, Oral Roberts on Dec. 15 and Kennesaw State on Dec. 27. They will play at Iowa State on Dec. 12.

Also, the Hawkeyes will likely have a road game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge , and will play two home games against preliminary Las Vegas Invitational teams between Nov. 15 and Nov. 25.

Here is a link to the Big Ten teams Iowa will play home and away next season.

The other Gavitt Games matchups:

Providence at Northwestern

Penn State at Georgetown

Minnesota at Butler

Villanova at Ohio State

Michigan State at Seton Hall

Creighton at Michigan

Purdue at Marquette

