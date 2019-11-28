Iowa men's basketball vs. Texas Tech at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, fast facts

What: No. 12 Texas Tech (5-0) vs. Iowa (4-1) men's basketball

When/where: 7 p.m., Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

TV: FS1 (Jeff Levering, Casey Jacobsen)

Live stream/Mobile app: Fox Sports Go/Fox Sports App

Radio/Satellite radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates)/XM 372 (Jerry Kiwala, Bob Hansen)

Series: Iowa leads, 4-1.

Last meeting: Iowa won, 83-53 at Chicago’s United Center in 2004. It was Steve Alford’s first win as a coach over Bob Knight.

Texas Tech data: The Red Raiders are coached by Chris Beard, who led them to the NCAA tourney Elite Eight two seasons ago and the national-title game last season. His Division I coaching record is 111-36.

• The lone returning starter is junior guard Davide Moretti of Bologna, Italy. Moretti is 11-of-11 from the foul line this season and teammate Kyler Edwards is 15-of-15.

• Senior guard Chris Clarke, who averages 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists off the bench, is a transfer from Virginia Tech.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is making its second appearance in the Las Vegas Invitational. The first was in 2008 when it lost to West Virginia and defeated Kansas State.

• Guard Connor McCaffery had seven assists in each of the last three games.

• The Hawkeyes’ .442 field goal defense ranks last in the Big Ten.

• Cal Poly entered Sunday fourth in the nation in 3-point shooting, but was just 3-of-22 against Iowa.

• This is the Hawkeyes’ first game west of Lincoln, Neb., since they lost to Gonzaga in Seattle in the second round of the 2015 NCAA tournament.

Next game: The Hawkeyes will play either Creighton or San Diego State in Las Vegas Friday, at either 7 or 9:30 p.m., Central time. Creighton is 4-1, with its lone loss 79-69 at Michigan. San Diego State is 6-0 for the first time since Kawhi Leonard played for the Aztecs eight years ago.