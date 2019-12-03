Iowa-Syracuse men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, data

What: Iowa (5-2) at Syracuse (4-3) in men’s basketball

Event: ACC/Big Ten Challenge

When/where: 6 p.m., (Central time), Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

TV: ESPN2 (Bob Wischusen, Jon Crispin)

Livestream: ESPN

Radio/Satellite Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates)/XM 381 (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Series: Iowa leads, 2-1.

Last meeting: Syracuse won, 66-63, in New York in 2014.

Syracuse data: The Orange got roughed up in Brooklyn last week, losing twice in the NIT Season Tip-Off. They fell 86-72 to Oklahoma State and 85-64 to Penn State. They shot 33.3 percent from the field against Penn State. … Like Iowa, a starting guard is a sophomore who is the coach’s son. Syracuse’s is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 13.4 points. … The Orange’s leading scorer is 6-foot-6 junior forward Elijah Hughes, who averages 19.0 points and has made 23 three-pointers. … Freshman guard Joseph Girard III averages 10.1 points. Girard, from Glens Falls, is the all-time New York high school career leading scorer with 4,763 points. He broke the New York record in his junior season. He scored 31 points in his first high school game, as an eighth-grader. … Syracuse led the nation in attendance last season with 21,992 per game. It was the 15th time it held that distinction. … Officially, Jim Boeheim has 950 wins in 44 seasons as Syracuse’s coach. He had 108 victories vacated by the NCAA in 2015 as a result of violations for ineligible players playing during the 2004-07 and 2010-12 seasons.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off an 83-73 loss to San Diego State in the Las Vegas Invitational championship game last Friday. … The Hawkeyes shot 40.7 percent from the field over the two games in Las Vegas. … Iowa is 6-12 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games. … This is its first game in Syracuse’s Carrier Dome. Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery lost there once as UNC-Greensboro’s coach in 2002 and twice as Siena’s coach in 2005 and 2007. … Through Sunday, Hawkeye guard Connor McCaffery was fourth in the nation in assists-to-turnovers ratio with 4.86 (34 assists, 7 turnovers). … Iowa center Luka Garza leads the Big Ten in scoring at 19.6 points per game. … Guard Jordan Bohannon is 12-of-12 in free throw shooting and has made his last 18 foul shots dating to Iowa’s first-round NCAA tourney game in March. The school-record is 34, by Chris Street. … This will be the largest crowd Iowa has played before since 27,284 saw it lose to Cincinnati in the NCAA tournament at Indianapolis’ RCA Dome.