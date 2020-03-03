Purdue-Iowa men's basketball glance: Time/TV/pointspread

What: Purdue (8-10 Big Ten, 15-14 overall) at No. 18 Iowa (11-7, 20-9)

When/where: 8:07 p.m. Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Dave Revsine, Shon Morris, Olivia Dekker)

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen) Satellite Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM 83

Series: Purdue leads, 91-76

Morning line: Iowa by 5.5

Boilermakers data: Purdue is coming off a 57-49 home win over Indiana that moved it into a tie for 10th-place in the Big Ten with the Hoosiers. The 11th-place team has to begin Big Ten tournament play next Wednesday, with the 10th-place team starting on Thursday.

The Boilermakers shot 63 percent from the field, made 19 of 34 three-pointers, and beat Iowa 104-68 in West Lafayette on Feb. 5. It was the Hawkeyes’ most-lopsided loss in Fran McCaffery’s 10 seasons as their coach, their worst loss ever against Purdue, and their worst since a 118-71 defeat at Indiana in 1990.

Purdue hasn’t scored more than 83 points in any other Big Ten game this season.

Sophomore power forward Trevion Williams leads the Boilermakers with 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He has 25 offensive rebounds over his last five games.

Senior forward Evan Boudreaux scored a season-high 18 points against Iowa last month. He averages 5.1.

The Boilermakers are 4-6 against ranked teams, 3-8 in true road games.

Purdue sold out every home game for the first time since the 1998-99 season.

The Boilermakers got a verbal commitment Monday from 6-foot-10 Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne, Ind., a 4-star 2021 recruit.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is fresh off a 77-68 win over Penn State Saturday. If the Hawkeyes beat the Boilermakers, they will be the only Big Ten team to go 10-0 at home in conference play.

Luka Garza has 14 straight games of at least 20 points, two behind Fred Brown’s 1971 school-record. Garza is fifth nationally with 23.7 points per game. He averages 26.1 points in Big Ten play, almost five points better than No. 2 Daniel Oturu of Minnesota. He needs 14 points to reach 700 this season and become Iowa’s all-time single-season points leader. John Johnson scored 699 over 24 games (27.9 ppg) in 1969-70.

Though he played just 16 minutes, Joe Toussaint is coming off a career-high 8 assists against Penn State.

Connor McCaffery’s assists-to-turnovers ration in Big Ten games is +4.9. The next-best is 2.8, by Ohio State’s CJ Walker.

Iowa has more wins against ranked teams (seven) than any team in the nation. That is the Hawkeyes’ most since they had eight in 2005-06.

Iowa’s next game: At Illinois Sunday at 6 p.m.