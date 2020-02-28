Iowa Men's Basketball

Penn State-Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, team data

A good road team vs. a good home team

Penn State's Izaiah Brockington scores in the Nittany Lions' 89-86 men's basketball victory over Iowa at the Palestra in
Penn State’s Izaiah Brockington scores in the Nittany Lions’ 89-86 men’s basketball victory over Iowa at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Jan. 4. (Chris Szagola/Associated Press)

What: No. 16 Penn State (11-6 Big Ten, 21-7 overall) at No. 18 Iowa (10-7, 19-9)

When/where: 11:01 a.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo)

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM 83

Series: Iowa leads, 30-18

Morning line: Iowa by 4

Nittany Lions data: Penn State is coming off a 65-64 home win over Rutgers Wednesday night in which the Lions’ Myles Dread scored the final points on a 3-poiner with 28 seconds left. It was Dread’s 55th three of the season.

“It’s a shot that really has no equal in the history of Penn State basketball,” wrote David Jones of Pennlive.com.

The attendance for that game was 8,345. The Bryce Jordan Center’s seating capacity is 15,261.

Penn State beat Iowa 89-86 in Philadelphia on Jan. 4. There were 24 lead-changes and 10 ties. It was the second time the two teams had ever met when both were ranked. This will be the third time.

Penn State has four Big Ten road victories. It has six wins in February, the most it has ever won in February since it has been in the Big Ten.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Forward Lamar Stevens, perhaps on his way to a second-straight coaches’ first-team All-Big Ten honor, leads the Lions in scoring with 17.6 points per game.

Guard Myreon Jones averages 14.1 and has made 52 three-pointers. He has missed the last six games with what has been reported as mononucleosis, but may return for this one.

Penn State leads the Big Ten in steals, and is second in blocked shots and turnover margin.

The Nittany Lions seem assured of their first NCAA tournament bid in Patrick Chambers’ nine seasons as their coach, and first since the season before Chambers was hired, 2010-11. They are assured of their first winning Big Ten record since 2009.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 78-70 loss at Michigan State Tuesday. Ryan Kriener had 18 points, his third-straight game of scoring in double-digits.

Luka Garza is averaging is 23.6 points per game overall, 26.2 in Big Ten play. His 13 straight Big Ten games with 20-plus points ties Fred Brown’s Iowa record, set in 1971. Brown scored 20-plus in 16 straight games overall that season.

Connor McCaffery has 18 assists and 1 turnover over the last three games, and has expanded on his national lead in assists-to-turnovers ratio.

Iowa leads the Big Ten in scoring offense with 78.2 points per game. Penn State is second at 75.7.

The Hawkeyes have won their last 12 home games, and are 8-0 at home in the Big Ten.

Iowa is 3-3 all-time on Feb. 29.

Iowa’s next game: Purdue, next Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye at 8:07 p.m.

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Good news for Joe Wieskamp and Iowa basketball: CJ Fredrick is back

Former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff returns to the NBA

Luka Garza still has 3 20-point games to catch Downtown Freddie Brown

Iowa Hawkeye football season ticket sales continue slide, while other sports are doing better (especially wrestling)

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Michelle Martinko's sister: Decades of heartache before hope

Gazette Investigates: State of Iowa signs $50 million computing contract without typical competitive bidding

Questions and answers about the coronavirus, COVID-19

Big Grove Brewery, movie theater, ice rink, apartments among pitches for land once held for Cedar Rapids casino

How Cedar Rapids Washington High School celebrated Black History Month

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.