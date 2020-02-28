Penn State-Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, team data

What: No. 16 Penn State (11-6 Big Ten, 21-7 overall) at No. 18 Iowa (10-7, 19-9)

When/where: 11:01 a.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo)

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM 83

Series: Iowa leads, 30-18

Morning line: Iowa by 4

Nittany Lions data: Penn State is coming off a 65-64 home win over Rutgers Wednesday night in which the Lions’ Myles Dread scored the final points on a 3-poiner with 28 seconds left. It was Dread’s 55th three of the season.

“It’s a shot that really has no equal in the history of Penn State basketball,” wrote David Jones of Pennlive.com.

The attendance for that game was 8,345. The Bryce Jordan Center’s seating capacity is 15,261.

Penn State beat Iowa 89-86 in Philadelphia on Jan. 4. There were 24 lead-changes and 10 ties. It was the second time the two teams had ever met when both were ranked. This will be the third time.

Penn State has four Big Ten road victories. It has six wins in February, the most it has ever won in February since it has been in the Big Ten.

Forward Lamar Stevens, perhaps on his way to a second-straight coaches’ first-team All-Big Ten honor, leads the Lions in scoring with 17.6 points per game.

Guard Myreon Jones averages 14.1 and has made 52 three-pointers. He has missed the last six games with what has been reported as mononucleosis, but may return for this one.

Penn State leads the Big Ten in steals, and is second in blocked shots and turnover margin.

The Nittany Lions seem assured of their first NCAA tournament bid in Patrick Chambers’ nine seasons as their coach, and first since the season before Chambers was hired, 2010-11. They are assured of their first winning Big Ten record since 2009.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 78-70 loss at Michigan State Tuesday. Ryan Kriener had 18 points, his third-straight game of scoring in double-digits.

Luka Garza is averaging is 23.6 points per game overall, 26.2 in Big Ten play. His 13 straight Big Ten games with 20-plus points ties Fred Brown’s Iowa record, set in 1971. Brown scored 20-plus in 16 straight games overall that season.

Connor McCaffery has 18 assists and 1 turnover over the last three games, and has expanded on his national lead in assists-to-turnovers ratio.

Iowa leads the Big Ten in scoring offense with 78.2 points per game. Penn State is second at 75.7.

The Hawkeyes have won their last 12 home games, and are 8-0 at home in the Big Ten.

Iowa is 3-3 all-time on Feb. 29.

Iowa’s next game: Purdue, next Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye at 8:07 p.m.