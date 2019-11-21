Iowa men's basketball vs. North Florida at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, fast facts

What: North Florida (4-1) at Iowa (2-1) in men’s basketball

When/where: 6:01 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN

Livestream: BTN+

Series: Iowa leads, 1-0.

Last meeting: The Hawkeyes beat the Ospreys, 80-70, in Iowa City in 2014. Aaron White had 23 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four dunks for the Hawkeyes. After the game, North Florida Coach Matthew Driscoll said “I was really disappointed the locker room wasn’t pink.” His team beat Purdue that season. It won 23 games and went to the NCAA Tournament.

North Florida data: The Ospreys have won four straight games after a season-opening 74-59 loss at preseason-No. 6 Florida. They beat Trinity Baptist Monday, 115-39.

• They are 2-1 against Division I teams, with a pair of 3-point home wins against Georgia Southern and Southern Mississippi.

• UNF is a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

• Driscoll is in his 11th season as their coach. His record there is 167-168. He has won two regular-season ASUN titles.

• UNF has four senior starters.

• The Ospreys lead the nation in made 3-pointers per game with 14.0. Senior guard T.J. Escobar has made 21 of his 45 3-point tries.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off an 87-74 win over Oral Roberts last Friday. This is the fourth of five straight home games opening the Hawkeyes’ season.

• Junior center Luka Garza is averaging 21.3 points, over twice as much as second-leading scorer Joe Wieskamp (10.3). Garza is averaging 10.0 rebounds, too.

• Freshman forward Patrick McCaffery may miss his second-straight game due to a health issue. “We’ll see how he’s doing,” Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery said Wednesday, “but I don’t think so.” He has practiced this week. ..

• Senior guard Jordan Bohannon has averaged 19.2 minutes off the bench six months after hip surgery. “I think he’s getting a little better,” McCaffery said. “I thought he was good the other night. He’s been good at practice. Getting closer to being himself.”