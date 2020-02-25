Iowa-Michigan State men's basketball glance: Time, TV, spread, team data

What: No. 18 Iowa (10-6 Big Ten, 19-8 overall) at No. 24 Michigan State (10-6, 18-9)

When/where: 6:01 p.m. (CT), Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich.

TV: ESPN2 (Dave Flemming, Dan Dakich, Molly McGrath)

Livestream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius 83/XM 83

Series: Michigan State leads, 75-55

Morning line: Michigan State by 8.5

Hawkeyes data: As of Monday morning, freshman guard CJ Fredrick’s (ankle sprain) status for this game was unknown according to Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery.

Michigan State is the last Big Ten team Iowa hasn’t played. Iowa takes a 2-game win streak in this battle of teams tied for second-place in the Big Ten.

Iowa is coming off a 85-76 win over Ohio State last Thursday, the Hawkeyes’ sixth victory against a ranked team. That’s the most it has had in a season since it had eight in 2005-06.

This is the first time Iowa has been ranked higher than Michigan State when they met since 2006.

Luka Garza has scored 20 or more points in the last 12 games. The Iowa record is 13, set by Fred Brown in 1971. Garza is fourth nationally in scoring at 23.7 points per game. He averages 26.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in Big Ten play.

Connor McCaffery leads the nation in assists-to-turnovers ratio with 4.25. The next-highest Big Ten player is Nebraska’s Cam Mack, who is 27th at 2.50.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cordell Pemsl has 24 points over his last four games. He had 16 points over Iowa’s first 11 Big Ten outings. Bakari Evelyn has 31 points over his last three games. He had 22 points over Iowa’s first 13 conference contests.

Iowa has lost its last four games against Michigan State, and 18 of the last 21.

Spartans data: This is Tom Izzo’s 25th season as Michigan State’s coach. It will be the 23rd-straight season the Spartans have reached the NCAA tournament. That covers 52 NCAA wins and seven Final Fours, as well as nine Big Ten regular-season titles and six league tournament crowns.

MSU senior guard Cassius Winston is the Big Ten’s all-time assists leader with 862. He averages 18.3 points, and has made 59 three-pointers.

Junior forward Xavier Tillman has double-doubles in his last four games and averages 13.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

The Spartans played Kentucky, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Georgia, UCLA and Duke in the nonconference portion of their schedule.

Michigan State has two sons of Big Ten head coaches on its roster, Jack Hoiberg and Steven Izzo. Hoiberg, a senior, has scored 19 points this season. Izzo, a 5-foot-8 freshman, is scoreless in 11 appearances.s

Iowa’s next game: Saturday vs. Penn State in Iowa City at 11 a.m.