Iowa at No. 4 Michigan men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, livestream, team facts

What: Iowa (6-2) at No. 4 Michigan (7-1) in men’s basketball

When/where: 5:31 p.m., (Central time), Crisler Arena, Ann Arbor, Mich.

TV: FS1 (Tim Brando, Jim Jackson)

Live Stream: FoxSportsGo

Radio/Satellite Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)/XM 380

Series: Michigan leads, 95-64

Last meeting: Michigan won, 74-53, in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals at Chicago last March 15.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 68-54 win at Syracuse Tuesday. The Hawkeyes played without starting guard CJ Fredrick (quad) and backup forward Cordell Pemsl (back). Six Hawkeyes played season-high minutes. … Iowa’s Luka Garza had 23 points against Syracuse, upping his season average to 20.0 points per game, the Big Ten’s best. He drew eight fouls in the game. He is the only Power Five conference player averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds. … The Hawkeyes have lost their last three Big Ten openers and their last five pre-New Year’s conference games. … Backup point guard Joe Toussaint has 29 free throw attempts, at least nine more than anyone on the team except Garza (41) despite playing just 15.2 minutes per game. …

Wolverines data: Michigan lost 58-43 at No. 1 Louisville Tuesday. The Wolverines were held to 25.9 percent shooting and 15.8 percent from 3-point distance after averaging Big Ten-highs of 52.9 and 42.4 percent, respectively, over their first six games. … Michigan tied for the biggest jump in the 70-year history of Associated Press’ men’s basketball rankings (Kansas, 1989) this week when it shot from unranked to No. 4 after winning last week’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, beating Iowa State and previous unbeaten and Top Ten-ranked North Carolina and Gonzaga. … Junior forward Isaiah Livers is the team’s leading scorer at 15.3 ppg. … Senior 7-foot center Jon Teske averages 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds. … Juwan Howard, a member of Michigan’s Fab Five teams of yore, is the first-year head coach of the Wolverines. He played in 1,208 NBA games from 1994 to 2013, scoring 16,159 points. … Howard replaced John Beilein, who left after 12 seasons at Michigan to coach the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland is 5-15. Beilein’s last two Michigan teams were a combined 63-15. ... Michigan will play Kentucky in London next Dec. 20.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa’s next game: Minnesota in Iowa City next Monday at 7 p.m.