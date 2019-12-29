Iowa vs. Kennesaw State men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, team facts

What: Kennesaw State (1-11) vs. No. 25 Iowa (9-3) in men’s basketball

When/where: 3:05 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Series: Iowa leads, 1-0.

Last meeting: The Hawkeyes won, 91-74, in 2016 at Carver. Peter Jok scored 27 points for Iowa. Nick Masterson had 29 for Kennesaw State.

Kennesaw State data: This is what is known in college basketball as a “buy” game. As of Christmas, the Owls of Kennesaw, Ga., were 345th in the nation in scoring margin out of 350 Division I teams, getting outscored by 19.4 points per game. Included are losses to Drake (86-55), Monmouth (71-40), Elon (70-46), Murray State (83-44) and Belmont (83-44).

• They are shooting 35.7 percent from the field and 25.1 percent from 3-point range, both next-to-last in the nation as of Christmas. They average 16.6 turnovers and just 8.3 assists per game.

• Kennesaw State was the NCAA Division II champion in 2004.

• The Owls are in the Atlantic Sun Conference, which also features 14-0 Liberty.

• Kennesaw State’s first-year head coach is Amir Abdur-Rahim. His brother, Shareef, played in the NBA and is the president of the NBA G League.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• This is the Owls’ 15th Division I season. Their best record in that time is 14-18, and their overall mark is 127-317.

Hawkeyes data: This is Iowa’s regular-season non-conference finale. It is coming off a 77-70 win over Cincinnati in Chicago on Dec. 21. Hawkeye center Luka Garza (21.5 points per game) had a career-high five blocked shots in that game. He has 19, two more than he had all last season. He is the only Division I player averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds.

• Freshman guard CJ Fredrick has made 56.4 percent of his field goal tries and 51.2 percent (21 of 41) of his 3-pointers.

• Freshman guard Joe Toussaint became the eighth different Hawkeye to start a game this season when he did so against Cincinnati.

• Iowa’s average home attendance is 10,307.

• It’s Star Wars Day at the game, with costumed characters, posters, videos and trivia related to that film

Iowa’s next game: The Hawkeyes resume Big Ten play Saturday at 1 p.m. (CT) when they play Penn State in Philadelphia.