Iowa at Iowa State men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, team info

What: Iowa (7-3) at Iowa State (6-3) in men’s basketball

When/where: 7:01 p.m., Hilton Coliseum

TV: ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Dan Dakich)

Live stream: WatchESPN

Radio/Satellite Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen). Cyclone Radio Network (affiliates, John Walters, Eric Heft). SiriusXM 84

Series: Iowa leads, 45-27

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 72-52 home win over Minnesota Monday that evened its Big Ten record at 1-1. Joe Wieskamp had a season-high 23 points and Luka Garza 21. Garza is averaging 22.5, tied for ninth in the nation through Tuesday and third among players from the six major conferences.

• The home team has won the last five games in this series. Iowa won last year, 98-84. The Hawkeyes out-rebounded the Cyclones, 44-24.

• Jordan Bohannon had 10 assists Monday to become the sixth Hawkeye to amass 1,000 points and 500 assists. The others are B.J. Armstrong, Dean Oliver, Andre Woolridge, Jeff Horner, and Mike Gesell.

• Through Tuesday, Iowa was second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio with 1.61.

• Freshman guard Joe Toussaint leads the Hawkeyes in steals despite averaging just 14.9 minutes per game.

Cyclones data: Iowa State is coming off a 76-66 win over No. 16 Seton Hall Sunday in Ames.

• Sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton is the only player in the nation averaging at least 16 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals per game. “He sees the floor as well as anybody I’ve coached against in a long time,” Iowa’s Fran McCaffery said Wednesday. “He’s finding guys consistently.” His 8.2 assists per game ranked fourth nationally through Tuesday. He played for USA Basketball this summer in Greece on the U19 World Cup team that won the gold medal, averaging a tournament-best 6.9 assists.

• Haliburton and Rasir Bolton have averaged 19.5 points over his last four games. Bolton scored 16 against Iowa last season when he played for Penn State. Sophomore George Conditt IV had 17 points and five blocked shots off the bench against Seton Hall. He is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 blocks in 17.7 minutes per game, and has made 73.6 percent of his field goal tries.

• The Cyclones have fewer turnovers than their opponents in every game this season.

Next opponents: Iowa plays Cincinnati in Chicago on Dec. 21. Iowa State hosts Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 22.