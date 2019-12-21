Iowa vs. Cincinnati men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, team info

What: Iowa (8-3) vs. Cincinnati (7-4) in men’s basketball

When/where: 8:10 p.m., United Center, Chicago

TV: BTN (Brian Anderson, Shon Morris)

Live stream: Fox Sports

Radio/Satellite Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)/XM 372

Series: Cincinnati leads, 6-3

Last meeting: Iowa won 79-72 in a 2019 first-round NCAA tournament game in Columbus, Ohio.

Cincinnati data: The Bearcats are coming off a 78-66 win at home against Tennessee Wednesday night. Seven of their players scored between 9 and 15 points. … Their coach is John Brannen, who replaced Mick Cronin last spring after Cronin went to UCLA. Brannen spent the previous four years as coach at Northern Kentucky where he was 81-51, and 26-9 last season. He took two Norse teams to the NCAA tourney. He was an assistant coach at Charleston, Eastern Kentucky, St. Bonaventure, VCU and Alabama. He was a Southern Conference Player of the Year (Marshall) and a Horizon League Coach of the Year, 20 years apart. … Cincinnati’s leading scorer is junior guard Keith Williams, who averages 13.0 points. Brothers Jarron and Jaevon Cumberland average 12.8 and 11.5 points, respectively. Jaevon is a graduate transfer from Oakland University, where he averaged 17.2 points last season. Jarron averaged 18.8 last season for the Bearcats and scored 18 against Iowa.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off an 84-68 win at Iowa State last Thursday. … This ends the longest gap between games on the Hawkeyes’ schedule. … The Hawkeyes are 10-9 in United Center. … Steve Alford-coached Iowa beat Bob Knight-coached Texas Tech 83-53 in United Center 15 years ago today. It was Alford’s first win in four games against Knight. … Luka Garza scored 20 points and Joe Wieskamp 19 against Cincinnati in March. Iowa scored on nine of its final 10 possessions. It was the Hawkeyes’ first NCAA tourney win over a higher-seeded team since 1999.

Iowa’s next game: Kennesaw State in Iowa City on Dec. 29.