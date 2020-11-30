Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa up to No. 3 in AP men's basketball Top 25

It's the Hawkeyes' highest ranking since January 2016

Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) attempts to block a pass by Southern University's Isaiah Rollins (4) during the Hawkeyes' w
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) attempts to block a pass by Southern University’s Isaiah Rollins (4) during the Hawkeyes’ win over the Jaguars last Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Iowa is ranked No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press college basketball rankings, its highest spot in almost five years.

The Hawkeyes (2-0) were beneficiaries of losses to previous No. 3 Villanova and No. 4 Virginia last week, and jumped from their preseason spot of fifth to third.

Iowa’s last time at No. 3 was a one-week stay there during the week of Jan. 25, 2016, when they were 16-3. Before that, they were No. 3 early in the 1987-88 season.

The Hawkeyes’ only game this week is at home Thursday night against Western Illinois.

Gonzaga remained at No. 1. The Zags will face Iowa in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Dec. 19. Baylor is No. 2. Gonzaga plays Baylor Saturday in Indianapolis, three days after the Bears take on No. 4 Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic, also in Indianapolis.

The Big Ten has cluttered up the upper portion of the rankings. Besides Iowa and Illinois, Wisconsin is No. 5 and Michigan State No. 8. Ohio State is 23rd and Rutgers 24th.

The only schools with teams in both the AP football and men’s basketball rankings this week are Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon and Wisconsin.

AP men's basketball Top 25 (Nov. 30)

1. Gonzaga (2-0)

2. Baylor (2-0)

3. Iowa (2-0)

4. Wisconsin (2-0)

5. Illinois (3-0)

6. Duke (1-0)

7. Kansas (1-1)

8. Michigan State (2-0)

9. Creighton (1-0)

10. Houston (3-0)

11. West Virginia (3-0)

12. Villanova (2-1)

13. Tennessee (0-0)

14. North Carolina (1-0)

15. Virginia (1-1)

16. Virginia Tech (3-0)

17. Texas (1-0)

17. Texas Tech (2-1)

19. Richmond (2-0)

20. Kentucky (1-1)

21. Oregon (0-0)

22. Florida State (0-0)

23. Ohio State (2-0)

24. Rutgers (3-0)

25. Arizona State (2-1)

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

So far, Luka Garza is a point-scoring, shot-making machine

Luka Garza scores 41, including 36 in first half, in Iowa's 103-76 win over Southern

Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Southern University

Southern U. vs. Iowa men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, game preview

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Will Iowa hospitals see a post-Thanksgiving COVID surge? They are preparing

Iowa regulators step up enforcement of COVID-19 rules at bars and restaurants

Iowans drive more even as pandemic worsens

Lawsuit: Cedar Rapids police dog wrongly attacked Black teen

During the pandemic, public art thriving in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.