Iowa up to No. 3 in AP men's basketball Top 25

Iowa is ranked No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press college basketball rankings, its highest spot in almost five years.

The Hawkeyes (2-0) were beneficiaries of losses to previous No. 3 Villanova and No. 4 Virginia last week, and jumped from their preseason spot of fifth to third.

Iowa’s last time at No. 3 was a one-week stay there during the week of Jan. 25, 2016, when they were 16-3. Before that, they were No. 3 early in the 1987-88 season.

The Hawkeyes’ only game this week is at home Thursday night against Western Illinois.

Gonzaga remained at No. 1. The Zags will face Iowa in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Dec. 19. Baylor is No. 2. Gonzaga plays Baylor Saturday in Indianapolis, three days after the Bears take on No. 4 Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic, also in Indianapolis.

The Big Ten has cluttered up the upper portion of the rankings. Besides Iowa and Illinois, Wisconsin is No. 5 and Michigan State No. 8. Ohio State is 23rd and Rutgers 24th.

The only schools with teams in both the AP football and men’s basketball rankings this week are Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon and Wisconsin.

AP men's basketball Top 25 (Nov. 30)

1. Gonzaga (2-0)

2. Baylor (2-0)

3. Iowa (2-0)

4. Wisconsin (2-0)

5. Illinois (3-0)

6. Duke (1-0)

7. Kansas (1-1)

8. Michigan State (2-0)

9. Creighton (1-0)

10. Houston (3-0)

11. West Virginia (3-0)

12. Villanova (2-1)

13. Tennessee (0-0)

14. North Carolina (1-0)

15. Virginia (1-1)

16. Virginia Tech (3-0)

17. Texas (1-0)

17. Texas Tech (2-1)

19. Richmond (2-0)

20. Kentucky (1-1)

21. Oregon (0-0)

22. Florida State (0-0)

23. Ohio State (2-0)

24. Rutgers (3-0)

25. Arizona State (2-1)