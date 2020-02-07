Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball should have a lot of frustration to take out vs. Nebraska

Hawkeyes coming off a season-worst performance, and then there was the loss at Lincoln last month

Nebraska guard Dachon Burke Jr. (11) dunks and gets fouled by Iowa's Riley Till (20) in the closing minutes of the Huske
Nebraska guard Dachon Burke Jr. (11) dunks and gets fouled by Iowa’s Riley Till (20) in the closing minutes of the Huskers’ 76-70 win over the Hawkeyes on Jan. 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

IOWA CITY — This looks like less than an inopportune time for Nebraska to come to Iowa for a men’s basketball game.

The fact the Huskers have lost seven straight games and are winless on the road in the Big Ten is ominous enough. So is Iowa’s perfect record in conference home games.

Then, throw in the fact Iowa is coming off a humiliating 104-68 loss at Purdue Wednesday night.

“I’m extremely excited,” Iowa guard CJ Fredrick said Friday. “I hate looking back, but I don’t think I’ve played in a basketball game where I’ve been that embarrassed and I don’t think I’ve ever been ready to play a game like I’ve been ready to now.”

There’s even more fuel for a potential Hawkeyes fire when they host Nebraska Saturday at 5 p.m. Iowa virtually gave a game to other first-division Big Ten teams when it lost 76-70 at Nebraska on Jan. 7. The Huskers are 2-9 in the league. Iowa is 7-5, two games out of first place in the loss column. Is it thinking revenge?

“I don’t believe in that, no,” said Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery. “It’s kind of, respect your opponent. We went in there and they beat us. They played better than us that night. OK? What do we have to do to play better when we play them the next time? What do we have to do better than we played in the last game?”

That’s easy for an adult who has been around the college basketball block for decades to say. Tell it to Iowa’s Luka Garza, whose only non-20-point performance in 2020 was in Lincoln, primarily because the Huskers double- and triple-teamed him all night while his team shot a horrid 4-of-33 from 3-point distance.

He didn’t say it with bravado, but Garza basically dared Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg to use a similar defensive strategy Saturday.

“I definitely hope they play us the same way,” Garza said, “especially at home. They can try that out. I don’t think that’s going to work this time, personally. I have a lot of confidence in our shooters.”

Fredrick, 48.2 percent from 3-point range, didn’t help lay that shooting egg in Lincoln. He was unavailable that game with a stress reaction in his left foot. But he has his own fuel, which was being involved in Wednesday’s debacle at Purdue.

The Boilermakers made 63.1 percent of all field goal tries and were 19-of-34 from behind the arc.

“Not fun,” Fredrick said. “We just didn’t do anything right.

“I don’t think any of their shots hit the rim, to be honest with you. Every shot was all net. A couple of loose balls were kicked and went right to the guy for a dunk. But that’s on us. We didn’t come prepared, and we’re not going to let that happen again.”

Fredrick and his teammates are seeing red, which just happens to be the color the Huskers will wear here.

“After a game like that, you almost want to play the next day,” said Fredrick. “You don’t want that taste in your mouth going on too long.”

Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

University of Iowa trainer saves student after heart attack at Hawkeye basketball practice

Purdue did all the swinging and Iowa got decked, 104-68

Iowa men's basketball at Purdue: Box score, highlights, live updates recap

Iowa vs. Purdue men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A Cedar Rapids brewery was targeted by hateful comments for its drag fundraisers. Now locals are rallying to defend it

Cedar Rapids homeowners face lower tax bills but more bus service

Cedar Rapids homeless shelter takes stricter stance on bad behavior after increase in police calls

University of Iowa doctors reshape child's face and future

Iowa Guard's 'Ironman' Battalion being deployed to Mideast

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.