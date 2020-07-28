CORONAVIRUS

Iowa men's basketball workouts paused; 2 players test positive for COVID-19

A streak of light passes over Iowa Hawkeyes basketball fans before the game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Feb. 8, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The University of Iowa athletics department announced Tuesday that its men’s basketball team has paused workouts for 14 days after two student-athletes tested positive Monday for COVID-19.

Protocol established by the department and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed. This includes isolation for individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

