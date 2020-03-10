Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa basketball heads to Big Ten tournament focused on victory, not coronavirus

Unlike the Ivy League's, the Big Ten tournament is happening

Iowa's bench reacts to a 3-point basket by Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer during the second half of the Hawkeyes' second
Iowa’s bench reacts to a 3-point basket by Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer during the second half of the Hawkeyes’ second-round Big Ten tournament win over Illinois last March 14 at the United Center in Chicago. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — You want to know what real March Madness would be?

Consider the rage and horror of teams and fans from Vegas to Vermont had all of college basketball’s conference tournaments been called off because of coronavirus, let alone the NCAA tournament that starts next week.

The Ivy League announced Tuesday that it has canceled its men’s and women’s league tourneys. The Princeton women’s team and Yale men’s team will proceed directly to the NCAA tournaments as regular-season champions.

“Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision,” said Ivy League executive director Robin Harris.

Things can change between now and when the Big Ten men’s tourney starts at 5 p.m. (CT) Wednesday in Indianapolis, but that and all other Division I conferences with tourneys this week seemingly aren’t likely to pull any plugs.

Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilion was the site for both Ivy League tourneys. It seats 1,636 fans. Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse can seat about 18,000 for basketball.

Some leagues are limiting locker room access to media at their tourneys. Those rooms can get extremely crowded after games.

But refund television and box office money, and deprive member schools of the chances to earn spots in the NCAAs or enhance their season’s resumes? That would probably take a full-blown pandemic.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Ivy League, which seldom lacks for funding of much, made its statement. Its teams then made their own, quickly assembling a petition Tuesday to resume the tournament.

“The hypocrisy of our Ivy League presidents is baffling and alarming,” the statement reads. “We are disappointed and disheartened that they would discriminate against one sport and allow the others to continue to compete. Other conferences, such as the SEC and Pac-12, are still scheduled to host their men’s basketball championship tournaments. These tournaments are scheduled to start March 11 or later.”

“To pull this from our kids, it’s the most horrific thing I’ve dealt with as a coach,” said Pennsylvania’s Steve Donahue.

Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery is a Penn graduate. He played three seasons for the Quakers. It’s lucky for the Ivy League that he isn’t Penn’s coach today.

“I’m quite certain that I would be outspoken about it if I was coaching in that league right now,” McCaffery said Tuesday.

If any new guidelines or protocol related to coronavirus had been discussed or mandated by the Big Ten as of mid-Tuesday afternoon, McCaffery was unaware of it.

“I’m sure there is communication going on,” he said, “but I haven’t had any. It’s business as usual as far as I’m concerned.”

The same isn’t true for Big Ten Network. While BTN will telecast all 10 of the men’s tourney games from Wednesday through Friday including Iowa’s 1:30 p.m. Thursday second-round game against Minnesota or Northwestern, the network’s studio show won’t originate from Bankers Life. Instead, they’ll air from BTN’s Chicago studio.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Register now for CRANDIC 2020

CRANDIC RUN FULL RELAY HALF 5K, Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Register Now
Gazette Marketing
Golf Deals from Hunters Ridge

$50 for two rounds of Dew Sweeper Golf, or $70 for two rounds of Regular Golf - Golf cart included!

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now

The main show will go on, however. Iowa and 13 other teams will pursue the pleasure of cutting down nets on Sunday afternoon.

“I think this team is ready to start playing for championships,” said Iowa senior Ryan Kriener.

Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Luka Garza is Iowa's first Big Ten men's basketball Player of the Year

Illinois blocks Iowa from Big Ten tournament double-bye

Big Ten men's basketball tournament 2020: Bracket, schedule, TV listings

Iowa men's basketball at Illinois: Box score, highlights, live updates recap

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa moving from COVID-19 prevention to mitigation, Gov. Kim Reynolds says

Iowa's public universities to move quickly toward virtual instruction amid COVID-19 fears

COVID-19 updates for March 10: Iowa Regents ask schools to move toward virtual instruction

Sentencing set April 17 for man convicted of killing Michelle Martinko

Man accused of fatally stabbing Chris Bagley will claim self-defense at trial

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.