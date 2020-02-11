Hawkeyes' 30-point club of two (Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp) is larger than most

Joe Wieskamp was a 30-point game waiting to happen for the Iowa men’s basketball team, and the sophomore accomplished that feat for the first time in his college career with 30 against Nebraska Saturday.

That gave Iowa two different players who have hit 30 this season, with Luka Garza hitting that mark on four occasions.

Thirty points is a lot in a college game. I figured it had been a long time since two Hawkeyes had done so in the same season. I, of course, was wrong. About the two Hawkeyes in the same season, that is, not 30 points being a lot. I’ll say it with conviction. Thirty points is a lot.

Just two seasons ago, Jordan Bohannon scored 30 against UAB and Isaiah Moss notched 32 at Minnesota.

Garza is the only Big Ten player with four 30-point games this season. Or with three, for that matter. Maryland’s Anthony Cowan has two, one against the Hawkeyes. Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu also has two.

Big Ten players not from Iowa have hit 30 points on 11 occasions, seven of them in conference games. The top two games are Garza’s 44 against Michigan and Purdue’s Trevion Williams getting 36 against Michigan. The Wolverines also gave up 32 to Michigan State guard Cassius Winston.

Minnesota is the only league team besides Iowa that has had more than one 30-point scorer. Marcus Carr got 35 against Ohio State, and Gabe Kalscheur scored 34 the following game, against Oklahoma State. Add Oturu, and that’s three Gophers. Impressive.

The other Big Ten guys with 30 in a game this season are Indiana’s Devonte Green, Penn State’s Lamar Stevens and Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice.

Garza, who scored 44 at Michigan on Dec. 6, is the league’s only 40-point guy. That is the fifth-most points in a Division I game this season. Mason Peatling of Eastern Washington is No. 1, with a Big Sky Conference-record 54 points in a 146-89 win over Multnomah University. Multnomah improved to 13-13 last Saturday with a 72-69 win over Evergreen State.

Peatling shot just one 3-pointer in that game. He made it.

Marquette’s Markus Howard, D-I’s leading scorer, had 51 points in 32 minutes against USC last November.

Since 2000, 16 different Iowa players have scored 30 points. Peter Jok had five such games in the 2016-17 season. Adam Haluska had five in 2006-07. Devyn Marble had three, Reggie Evans and Matt Gatens two.

Iowa’s all-time leaders are John Johnson with 13 and Fred Brown with 10. And they were teammates in the 1969-70 season.

Here’s a crazy stat: A different Hawkeyes reached 30 points in each of the last three games of the 1999-2000 season ... in a 6-day period ... for a team that went 14-16.

Rob Griffin poured in 36 points for Iowa in its regular-season finale, an 86-83 win over Penn State. Then Kyle Galloway scored 30 in a first-round Big Ten tourney win over Minnesota. Then Dean Oliver notched 30 in the Hawkeyes’ 75-65 loss to Michigan State in the league quarterfinals.

It was the only 30-point game any of the three ever had.