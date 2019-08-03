Ex-Hawkeye Devyn Marble signs with Golden State Warriors

Former Iowa basketball player Devyn Marble will be going to training camp with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors this fall.

Emiliano Carchia, reporter for international basketball website Sportando, reported Saturday that Marble signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors, and Marble retweeted that Saturday afternoon.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a non-guaranteed, minimum-salary deal. Exhibit 10 attachments allow players to earn a bonus of $5,000 to $50,000 in the event that they are waived by the NBA team, then sign a deal with that franchise’s G League affiliate and remain with that affiliate for 60 days.

Marble was a second-round draft pick of the Denver Nuggets in 2014, then was traded to the Orlando Magic. He appeared in 44 games over two seasons with Orlando. He spent the last three seasons playing in Europe, most recently with Trento in Italy, where he averaged 13.3 points last season.

Marble, a 6-foot-6 guard who is 26, played at Iowa from 2010 to 2014. He scored 1,694 points over 136 games, ranking sixth on the Hawkeyes’ all-time scoring list.