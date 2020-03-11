Iowa Men's Basketball

Coronavirus: Big Ten and Big 12 basketball tournaments to continue without fans

Following NCAA Tournament's lead, only family and essential personnel allowed in starting Thursday

Northwestern's Robbie Beran (31) is called for a foul against Minnesota's Daniel Oturu (25) during the first half of an
Northwestern’s Robbie Beran (31) is called for a foul against Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Associated Press

The Big 12 and Big Ten basketball tournaments will proceed without fans beginning with Thursday’s games, following the lead of the NCAA Tournament in barring anybody but family and essential personnel. Each conference started Wednesday’s tournament games with fans in attendance.

Going forward, Big 12 teams will be allowed 125 tickets on a game-by-game basis beginning with Thursday’s quarterfinals at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. The arena will be cleared after each game. The tickets will go to guests of student-athletes and staff members, but pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams won’t be allowed.

Iowa State is playing Oklahoma State in a first-round game Wednesday and, with a win, would meet Kansas at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

At the Big Ten tourney in Indianapolis, attendance starting Thursday will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams.

Iowa plays Minnesota at approximately 1:30 p.m. (CT) Thursday (BTN).

The Big 12 policy also will be in place for its women’s tournament, which begins Thursday night in Kansas City. Iowa State opens at 11 a.m. Friday against Kansas State in the quarterfinals.

“The attempt is to absolutely minimize the number of people here but still find a way to conduct events and actually get the opportunity to play games,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsy said.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa basketball heads to Big Ten tournament focused on victory, not coronavirus

Luka Garza is Iowa's first Big Ten men's basketball Player of the Year

Illinois blocks Iowa from Big Ten tournament double-bye

Big Ten men's basketball tournament 2020: Bracket, schedule, TV listings

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

NCAA, Big Ten tournaments closed to public due to coronavirus

Hills Bank confirms it sponsored group in Egyptian cruise linked to Johnson County coronavirus cases

COVID-19 live updates for March 11: CDC awards Iowa $6 million for response

Coronavirus has Iowa K-12 school districts preparing for the worst - closure

Iowa public universities suspend 'face-to-face instruction' for at least two weeks

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.