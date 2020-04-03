Cordell Pemsl transferring out of Iowa men's basketball program

University of Iowa fourth-year junior forward Cordell Pemsl announced on Friday that he has submitted his name in the NCAA transfer portal and will depart the Hawkeyes men’s basketball program.

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable four years at the University of Iowa,” Pemsl said in a UI news release. “I am grateful for the support Hawkeye Nation has shown me through many difficult times. With that being said, I am going to finish my degree and plan on completing my final year of eligibility at another school next season. I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me.”

“Cordell is graduating this year, and I can’t thank him enough for the contributions that he has made to our program over the past four years,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “He was a valuable teammate on one NIT and two NCAA Tournament teams, all while overcoming three major surgeries over the last six years. Cordell is beloved by Hawkeye Nation and he has my complete support in the coming months during this transition.”

Pemsl, a 6-foot-9 forward from Dubuque, averaged 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds over 96 career games. As a freshman, he averaged 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds. Injuries slowed him down at times after that, and he red-shirted the 2018-19 season to have knee surgery.

He averaged just 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds this season, but was in the team’s 8-player rotation after New Year’s, and seemed to be working his way back toward his old production. He averaged 6 points and 7.3 rebounds in a 3-game stretch in late February.

