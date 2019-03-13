Iowa Men's Basketball

Big Ten men's basketball tournament 2019: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV

Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston leads No. 1 seed Michigan State into the Big Ten tournament this week. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Michigan State enters the 2019 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament as the No. 1 seed after sharing the regular-season title with Purdue. The tournament tips off Wednesday with the title game set for Sunday at United Center in Chicago.

After ending the regular season on a four-game losing streak, Iowa is the No. 6 seed this week. 

This post will be updated with the latest scores, pairings, coverage and TV listings.

» Hawkeyes try to put recent past in the past

» Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon get all-Big Ten recognition

Big Ten basketball tournament

First round – Wednesday, March 13

5:30 p.m. (BTN) – No. 12 Rutgers (14-16) vs. No. 13 Nebraska (16-15)

8 p.m. (BTN) – No. 11 Illinois (11-20) vs. No. 14 Northwestern (13-18)

Second round – Thursday, March 14

11:30 a.m. (BTN) – No. 8 Ohio State (18-13) vs. No. 9 Indiana (17-14)

2 p.m. (BTN) – No. 5 Maryland (22-9) vs. Rutgers/Nebraska

6 p.m. (BTN) – No. 7 Minnesota (19-12) vs. No. 10 Penn State (14-17)

8:30 p.m. (BTN) – No. 6 Iowa (21-10) vs. Illinois/Northwestern

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 15

11:30 a.m. (BTN) – No. 1 Michigan State (25-6) vs. Ohio State/Indiana

2 p.m. (BTN) – No. 4 Wisconsin (22-9) vs. Maryland/Rutgers/Nebraska

6 p.m. (BTN) – No. 2 Purdue (23-8) vs. Minnesota/Penn State

8:30 p.m. (BTN) – No. 3 Michigan (26-5) vs. Iowa/Illinois/Northwestern

Semifinals – Saturday, March 16

Noon (CBS)

2:30 p.m. (CBS)

Championship – Sunday, March 17

2:30 p.m. (CBS)

